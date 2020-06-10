Quebec sees 52 more deaths as coronavirus pandemic drags on

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw another 52 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the province’s total to 5,081 deaths.

The total number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is now 53,341 after 156 infections were reported from the previous day.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by the health crisis and continues to lead the country in terms of caseload and fatalities. It accounts for more than half of Canada’s total number of infections.

However, the number of hospitalizations continues to drop and 914 people remained in hospital as of Wednesday. Of them, 117 are in intensive care.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, represents roughly half of the province’s cases at 26,412.

⁠— With files from the Canadian Press