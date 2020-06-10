Menu

Health

Quebec sees 52 more deaths as coronavirus pandemic drags on

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 12:08 pm
Shoppers walk along Ste. Catherine Street as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to come down, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Montreal. .
Shoppers walk along Ste. Catherine Street as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to come down, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Montreal. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec saw another 52 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the province’s total to 5,081 deaths.

The total number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is now 53,341 after 156 infections were reported from the previous day.

READ MORE: ‘I’m sorry,’ Legault says as Quebec surpasses 5,000 coronavirus deaths

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by the health crisis and continues to lead the country in terms of caseload and fatalities. It accounts for more than half of Canada’s total number of infections.

However, the number of hospitalizations continues to drop and 914 people remained in hospital as of Wednesday. Of them, 117 are in intensive care.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus’s outbreak in Canada, represents roughly half of the province’s cases at 26,412.

⁠— With files from the Canadian Press

