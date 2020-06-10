Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Starbucks plans to shutter up to 200 shops in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2020 10:50 am
Global News Morning Market & Business Report – June 10, 2020
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Rob Tétrault discusses major movement for the Nasdaq and explains why he's watching stocks for Starbucks and AMC Theatres.

Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

READ MORE: Starbucks Canada switching to drive-thru, delivery only

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

READ MORE: Why coffee shops are banning reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be “repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCanada COVID-19Starbucksstarbucks coronavirusStarbucks closing 200 shops in CanadaStarbucks closing stores in CanadaStarbucks pick-up shops
Flyers
More weekly flyers