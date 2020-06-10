Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 10

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

251 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 251 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,341.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,475, as 11 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 25,380 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 81 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Toronto

According to the most recent data on the Toronto Public Health (TPH) website Tuesday evening, there were 1,683 active cases and 10,310 resolved cases of COVID-19. TPH also reported 956 people died after contracting the virus.

Of the 328 residents currently in hospital, 73 were being treated in ICU.

City of Toronto launches SwimTO plan to expedite reopening of beaches, pools, splash pads

The City of Toronto has announced a plan to expedite the reopening of local beaches, pools, wading pools and splash pads when the Ontario government allows the municipality to enter phase two of the province’s reopening plan.

“With the approach of hot summer weather and the extended closure of many indoor public spaces, it’s vital that Torontonians to have opportunities to cool down outdoors,” a City statement issued on Wednesday said.

“When permitted, the City plans to open its outdoor aquatic amenities to prevent heat related-illnesses while continuing to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the plan, lifeguards will be on duty at Bluffer’s Park Beach, Cherry/Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park and Sunnyside Beach between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily as of June 22. Swimming in areas without a lifeguard was discouraged.

“The City will provide lifeguard supervision on swimming beaches coupled with comprehensive crowd management,” the statement said, adding water quality testing will continue to be done.

Outdoor pools, wading pools and splash pads were closed indefinitely until the phase two reopening approval is given by the Ontario government.

“As part of the SwimTO plan, people can expect to visit any of the City’s 140 splash pads within a week of being permitted to open. Outdoor pools and wading pools would follow thereafter,” the statement said, adding it’s expected outdoor pool capacity will be “significantly reduced.”

Orders around physical distancing are still in effect at amenities not shut down by the City of Toronto or the Ontario government.

CampTO summer camps to begin on July 13

The City of Toronto will be proceeding with a revised model of summer camps under its CampTO initiative.

The camps will be operational as of July 13 and there will be more than 32,000 registered spaces for eight weeks for children between the ages of six and 12.

“CampTO will offer traditional day camp experiences, including dance, drama, music, arts and crafts and active games,” officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In addition to camps offered at Parks, Forestry and Recreation locations, CampTO will also be offered at six Toronto History Museum sites and one City art centre.”

In accordance with health provisions, the City said there will be lower ratios and capacity of attendees, physical distancing, health screening and enhanced cleaning.

Residents will be able to see program details on Saturday. Registration will open on June 24 for residents in the Etobicoke, York and Scarborough districts. For all other areas, registration will be June 25.

To register, visit efun.toronto.ca or call 416-396-7378.