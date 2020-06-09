UBC Okanagan athletic director on USports cancelling fall semester team competition

Send this page to someone via email

University team sports across the country suffered the agony of defeat to COVID-19 Monday.

“Until such time as there is a vaccine people can’t for see a return to sport as we know it,” said Can West President Clint Hamilton.

Officials with U Sports, the national brand of university sports in Canada say the decision to cancel all team university athletic competition in Canada for upcoming fall semester of 2020, was made solely with student safety in mind.

The timing may seem somewhat early but Hamilton said that athletes’ best interest drove the decision

“They need to make decisions about being on campuses if they have to travel from a far to be on campus,” Hamilton said.

At the Okangan campus of the University of British Columbia, news of the cancellation of competition didn’t come as a shock but it’s still a big loss.

“This is a kick in the gut,” UBCO athletic director Tom Huisman told Global News Tuesday.

“It’s not as though it’s coming out of the blue, but nobody involved in sport wants to see a day like today.”

“It’s not the best of the scenarios but it’s not the worst, either,” said Steve Manuel, coach of the UBCO women’s volleyball team.

Like the rest of the UBCO Heat teams, Manuel said the women’s volleyball squad will train regardless, while holding out for a possible second semester start.

“All we can do is prepare to play at that time and then hopefully we will be able to play come January,” Manuel said.

“I would love for that to happen,” said Natalie Livingston, a UBCO volleyball player.

As a fifth-year student at UBCO, Livingston said she would be devastated if she was not able to suit up again for her beloved Heat.

“I would be heartbroken, personally,” Livingston told Global News.

A decision on whether Canada West will go ahead with second semester team sports is expected October 8th.