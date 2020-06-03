New UBCO campus to be built in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

UBC-Okanagan has announced a second university campus to be built in downtown Kelowna, in a joint press conference with the City of Kelowna.

The new university campus will be constructed at 550 Doyle Ave.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran calls the construction new campus a ‘game-changer.’

University officials say it will take about two years before construction on the secondary campus begins.

More information to come.

