Canada

New UBCO campus to be built in downtown Kelowna

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 2:15 pm
UBC, together with the City of Kelowna, announced today a significant new university presence in downtown Kelowna.
UBC, together with the City of Kelowna, announced today a significant new university presence in downtown Kelowna. UBCO/ City of Kelowna

UBC-Okanagan has announced a second university campus to be built in downtown Kelowna, in a joint press conference with the City of Kelowna.

The new university campus will be constructed at 550 Doyle Ave.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran calls the construction new campus a ‘game-changer.’

University officials say it will take about two years before construction on the secondary campus begins.

More information to come.

