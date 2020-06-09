Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta launches weekly online concert series to help musicians through COVID-19 pandemic

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 7:43 pm
Alberta Spotlight will feature musicians around the province playing for audiences online.
Alberta Spotlight will feature musicians around the province playing for audiences online. Alexander Demianchuk/TASS via Getty Images

Albertans will have a new way to attend concerts of all genres this summer — without having to leave the house.

The provincial government has teamed up with Alberta Music, the National Music Centre, CKUA and Stagehand to launch Alberta Spotlight, a weekly online concert series to help musicians through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NMC said the initiative was made possible through $125,000 in funding by the Alberta government. The province did not provide any numbers about the program.

“The funding will go directly to Alberta artists who will be performing,” the government said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Many have lost income due to cancelled performances because of necessary public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Musicians will perform in their own homes and studios every Thursday, and audiences can tip them. Each concert will have up to five artists and run weekly throughout the summer, the province said. Concerts will be available here.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Battle of Alberta: Edmonton, Calgary orchestras unite to perform physically distanced ‘Hockey Night in Canada’

Carly Klassen, executive director of Alberta Music, said the program is a wonderful way to acknowledge artists.

“The Alberta Spotlight series will be a positive step towards alleviating some of the financial stress faced by artists in the music sector,” she said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Okotoks musicians rock out from driveways to support food bank

CKUA CEO Marc Carnes said the station is honoured to be part of Alberta Spotlight, which will provide opportunities for artists to perform and connect with audiences when everyone needs it most.

“Artists are part of the heart and soul of our province, and this showcase of diverse Albertan music will help demonstrate just how vital they are to our community,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Calgary musician launches Curbside Concerts

Alberta musicians Nuela Charles, Reuben and the Dark, and Ariane Mahrÿke Lemire will launch the series on June 11 at 4:30 p.m., according to the province.

The NMC said musicians will receive a grant of $1,000 towards an online concert and perform a three- to five-song set.

Story continues below advertisement

Musicians can apply to perform here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19National Music Centrealberta musicCKUAAlberta concertsAlberta online concertAlberta SpotlightStagehandweekly online concert Albertaweekly online concert series
Flyers
More weekly flyers