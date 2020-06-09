Menu

Crime

Man found suffering from gunshot wound in Surrey, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 6:29 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. .
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a man was found  suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

The man was found at 8:30 a.m. fleeing a home in the 12700-block of 104 Street.

RCMP officers were responding to a report of a disturbance at the home when they saw two men running away. One of the men was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

Police now believe a third man fled before they arrived and he has not yet been found.

READ MORE: Homicide team called to Surrey after man’s body found

Officers are talking to witnesses in the area in order to develop a description of the man.

Police say initial indications are that this incident was a dispute between parties known to one another.

While they don’t believe there is any risk to the public, residents are asked to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or activity to Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, for those who wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

