‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute fired for racist actions

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who have starred on the series since 2013, have been fired for past racist actions.

New cast members Max Boyens, 27, and Brett Caprioni, 31, will also not be returning to the series. Both Boyens and Caprioni had racist tweets resurface in January.

On Tuesday, Bravo released a statement saying, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Variety reports that during an Instagram Live chat last week, former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers said that Stassi, 31, and Kristen, 37, called the police to report her for crimes that had been reported in a Daily Mail article about a Black woman who was wanted for theft.

The woman in the Daily Mail article was not Faith.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Faith said on June 2. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Stassi spoke about calling the police during a 2018 appearance on the B—h Bible podcast.

At the time, Kristen tweeted the Daily Mail article and wrote, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

After Faith spoke out on Instagram, Kristen issued an apology on June 7.

“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” she wrote. “And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers.”

Kristen continued, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance.”

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better,” Kristen concluded.

Stassi took to Instagram to issue a statement on Monday, writing, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

She continued, “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions,” Stassi wrote.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege,” she concluded.

Stassi’s firing comes after she was dropped from her agency, UTA, and her public relations (PR) firm, Metro Public Relations due to her actions towards Faith.

A spokesperson for UTA told Variety that Stassi is no longer a client of the agency.

The PR firm confirmed to the outlet on Monday that it cut ties with Stassi, stating, “She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi.”

Stassi and Kristen have not addressed their firing as of this writing.