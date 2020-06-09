Menu

Canada

Feds launch online portal for buyers and sellers of PPE, COVID-19 supplies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 1:33 pm
The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

The Liberals also continue to sign contracts with Canadian companies retooling existing product lines to take on production of items such as gowns and face shields.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase as economies reopen, and all levels of government are intent on making sure there are enough supplies for all.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
