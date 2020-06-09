Health official on P.E.I. raises concern about large protests spreading COVID-19 

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health says she’s concerned large protests and other mass gatherings could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison was reacting to a large anti-Black racism march through Charlottetown last Friday.

READ MORE: Hundreds protest police brutality, systemic racism at Black Lives Matter rally in Truro

She says it’s important for voices to be heard on such an important topic, but worries such gatherings could spark an outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Morrison says she was pleased that organizers encouraged people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

She says she also knows the importance of large gatherings such as weddings, funerals and graduations, and the province should be able to increase the size of groups that can gather by the end of June or early in July.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Halifax activists respond to U.S. anti-racism protests Halifax activists respond to U.S. anti-racism protests

Prince Edward Island has had just 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all have recovered.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally for Black Lives Matter vigil in Halifax — ‘We stand in solidarity’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.