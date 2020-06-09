Barrie Community Foundation to give more than $125K to 10 local charities

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Community Foundation will give $127,249 in grants to 10 local charities to address response needs for the novel coronavirus.

These response needs include stable housing, remote mental health support for children under the age of 14, emergency care packages for families with kids in cancer care and temperature sensor cameras for entry doors at long-term care facilities.

“What we are seeing and hearing is stark,” Marshall Green, vice-chair of the Barrie Community Foundation’s board of directors, said in a statement.

“With these grants, (the) Barrie Community Foundation supports the work that tells our community that everyone belongs.”

The organizations that will receive the grant funding are Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, Grove Park Home, the Elizabeth Fry Society, Redwood Park Communities, Rainbows for All Children, Talk Is Free Theatre, the Rotary Club of Barrie, Starlight Children’s FDN, Theatre by the Bay and Candlelighter’s Simcoe.

The grant funding the Barrie Community Foundation will be disbursing is part of the Emergency Community Support Fund, a $350-million fund that’s being implemented by the Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada in partnership with local foundations across the country.

Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profits that serve “vulnerable Canadians.”

In Barrie, organizations that are eligible can apply for grants of up to $20,000 from the Emergency Community Support Fund. The Barrie Community Foundation is reviewing and awarding funding on a weekly basis.