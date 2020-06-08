Strong winds blow through Regina, leaving trail of damage behind

Send this page to someone via email

With wind gusts up to 90 km/h in Regina over the weekend, several people took to social media posting pictures of the damage left behind.

According to Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan, Saturday saw wind speeds of up to 63 km/h.

READ MORE: Strong winds leave parts of Saskatoon without power

It continued overnight, blowing into Sunday, with speeds up to 50 km/h and gusts up to 80 km/h.

“Pressure gradients between areas of low and high pressure is causing the strong winds,” Quinlan said.

“We’ve had a series of low pressure systems pushing through the province, which are the main culprit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several people in the Harbour Landing Neighbourhood community Facebook group, posted pictures of shingles flying off the roofs of nearby homes.

RKP Roofing said that while there haven’t been any issues with their roofs, they’ve received numerous calls from homeowners in the area.

“I’ve handled five calls in the past couple of hours,” said Randall Popowich, RKP Roofing owner.

“People are actually coming out of their houses. They see us on the roofs there and say, ‘Hey, can you fix our roof?’ That sort of thing.”

Others posted pictures of their neighbours’ trampolines, BBQ covers and even tents scattered throughout the community.

But perhaps one of the most common complaints was the amount of garbage littered throughout the streets and backyards.

The City of Regina said it received more than one hundred calls for damaged trees. Adding, there was no reported wind damage to city facilities or construction projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan based travel blogger, Kenton de Jong, also took to social media to post pictures of wind damage at the Regina Cemetery.

Elsewhere, businesses like Tom’s Your Independent Grocer, posted on social media that it had to close its garden center temporarily, after the wind threw its gazebo 20 feet.

Quinlan said while spring is the windiest season of the year in the Queen City, it’s abnormal to see wind gusts of 50 km/h or higher for six of the first seven days in June.

“May is normally the windiest month of the year, April the second windiest, so it is normal to have windy days in the spring,” Quinlan said.

“It’s the windiest season of the year in Regina, because of transitions between cold winter air masses and warmer summer ones.”

While the wind is expected to continue into this week, Quinlan said there have been no reports of tornadoes in Saskatchewan.

1:25 Strong winds leave parts of Saskatoon without power Strong winds leave parts of Saskatoon without power