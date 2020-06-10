On the same page: Navigating social situations during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying to do the “right” thing. But, that can mean something different to everyone.

As province’s continue relaunch plans, questions about daily activities go beyond public health orders and become more personal.

Whether it’s heading out to a restaurant, visiting the gym for the first time or choosing to send your child to daycare, those decisions can come with pressure from your social group or within yourself.

Carmen Cliff was an avid gym-goer, but doesn’t know if she feels comfortable heading there anytime soon.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, but it’s really making me think about how I continue with my fitness or doing other things in society right now.”

Cliff, who works in the non-profit health sector, said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted her work-life but it has impacted her personal one.

“I’m finding that my family isn’t on the same page, but my friends are,” she said.

Cliff has had a drive-way coffee with a friend, but for the most part is staying home except when she’s at work.

“I don’t know where other people have been, I don’t know their level of safety,” said Cliff. “At the beginning, not a lot of people around me were taking it seriously. It made me feel alienated because I was taking it more seriously. I’m not sure where my level of comfort will come in.”

Erin Uhlman’s daughter will soon head to daycare, as her maternity leave comes to an end. Uhlman said she and her husband discussed their options beforehand.

“We want to do what’s best for our daughter and our safety, but we also don’t want to be people that are blowing it out of proportion,” said Uhlman.

After speaking with other parents, Uhlman realized she wasn’t alone in making tough decisions during COVID-19.

“It’s something very specific per household. I was quite surprised by the spectrum of decisions that parents out there are having to make,” said Uhlman. “You have so much guilt about doing the right thing, but ultimately whatever works you just have to keep telling yourself that you’re doing the best that you can no matter what you’ve decided to do.”

Intensive respirologist Dr. Erika MacIntyre told Global News earlier this week that moving on to other stages is important for quality of life.

“We have been so focused on keeping our death rates low and our numbers in hospital at a reasonable level, but that comes at a price,” said MacIntyre. “We are seeing a lot of fear, actually. I’ve been a bit surprised at how much judgement we’ve seen. We seem to judge each other more than we ever have.” Tweet This

She said she believes many people’s mentality has shifted a bit during the pandemic, with everyone doing what they feel is best.

“I want to stress that [Alberta’s chief medical officer of health] Dr. Hinshaw has been doing a great job, she has our best interest in mind for the health system and the public. I will stress that we really should follow her recommendations,” said MacIntyre. “But, not everybody approves of what others are doing [within those boundaries].”

It also means doing what feels right for you within the scope of public health orders.

“Based on your age, your health status, your mental well being,” said MacIntyre. “But, we still have to honour the recommendations put forth by Dr. Hinshaw.”