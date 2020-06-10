Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

On the same page: Navigating social situations during COVID-19

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 1:52 pm
Coronavirus: Rules eased for sports teams in Alberta
WATCH: Team sports are among the activities allowed to restart this Friday as part of Alberta’s Stage 2 relaunch.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying to do the “right” thing. But, that can mean something different to everyone.

As province’s continue relaunch plans, questions about daily activities go beyond public health orders and become more personal.

Whether it’s heading out to a restaurant, visiting the gym for the first time or choosing to send your child to daycare, those decisions can come with pressure from your social group or within yourself.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch takes effect Friday, earlier than expected

Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch will happen in June 12
Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch will happen in June 12

Carmen Cliff was an avid gym-goer, but doesn’t know if she feels comfortable heading there anytime soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m cautiously optimistic, but it’s really making me think about how I continue with my fitness or doing other things in society right now.”

Cliff, who works in the non-profit health sector, said COVID-19 hasn’t impacted her work-life but it has impacted her personal one.

“I’m finding that my family isn’t on the same page, but my friends are,” she said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Gyms, pools, indoor fitness can open June 12 for Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch

Cliff has had a drive-way coffee with a friend, but for the most part is staying home except when she’s at work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I don’t know where other people have been, I don’t know their level of safety,” said Cliff. “At the beginning, not a lot of people around me were taking it seriously. It made me feel alienated because I was taking it more seriously. I’m not sure where my level of comfort will come in.”

Erin Uhlman’s daughter will soon head to daycare, as her maternity leave comes to an end. Uhlman said she and her husband discussed their options beforehand.

“We want to do what’s best for our daughter and our safety, but we also don’t want to be people that are blowing it out of proportion,” said Uhlman.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Young parents juggle online schooling, child care and isolation during COVID-19

How parents can cope with kids at home during COVID-19 outbreak
How parents can cope with kids at home during COVID-19 outbreak

After speaking with other parents, Uhlman realized she wasn’t alone in making tough decisions during COVID-19.

“It’s something very specific per household. I was quite surprised by the spectrum of decisions that parents out there are having to make,” said Uhlman. “You have so much guilt about doing the right thing, but ultimately whatever works you just have to keep telling yourself that you’re doing the best that you can no matter what you’ve decided to do.”

Intensive respirologist Dr. Erika MacIntyre told Global News earlier this week that moving on to other stages is important for quality of life.

“We have been so focused on keeping our death rates low and our numbers in hospital at a reasonable level, but that comes at a price,” said MacIntyre. “We are seeing a lot of fear, actually. I’ve been a bit surprised at how much judgement we’ve seen. We seem to judge each other more than we ever have.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

She said she believes many people’s mentality has shifted a bit during the pandemic, with everyone doing what they feel is best.

READ MORE: 27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as Alberta pushes up Phase 2 start date

“I want to stress that [Alberta’s chief medical officer of health] Dr. Hinshaw has been doing a great job, she has our best interest in mind for the health system and the public. I will stress that we really should follow her recommendations,” said MacIntyre. “But, not everybody approves of what others are doing [within those boundaries].”

It also means doing what feels right for you within the scope of public health orders.

“Based on your age, your health status, your mental well being,” said MacIntyre. “But, we still have to honour the recommendations put forth by Dr. Hinshaw.”

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusPandemicCOVIDSocial DistancingCovid19OurYYC880 Edmonton featuresAlberta RelaunchOurYEGflatten the curveOurYYC VirtualOurYEG VirtualYourGTAVirtualstage 2Physical Distancecan i see my familyrealunchalberta gym6 feet apart
Flyers
More weekly flyers