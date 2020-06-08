Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders set to resign

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he is resigning his position at the end of July.

Sources told Global News, Saunders was holding a news conference at Toronto police headquarters Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

The surprise news came less than a year after the Toronto Police Services Board announced it was extending Saunders’ contract until 2021.

Saunders was appointed chief of the Toronto Police Service in 2015.

More to come.

