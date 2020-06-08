Menu

Canada

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders set to resign

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 2:31 pm
WATCH LIVE: Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders set to resign from post

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he is resigning his position at the end of July.

Sources told Global News, Saunders was holding a news conference at Toronto police headquarters Monday afternoon to make the announcement.

READ MORE: Mark Saunders’ contract as Toronto police chief renewed until 2021

The surprise news came less than a year after the Toronto Police Services Board announced it was extending Saunders’ contract until 2021.

Saunders was appointed chief of the Toronto Police Service in 2015.

More to come.

