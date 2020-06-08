Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 8 2020 7:23pm 02:37 Toronto’s police chief announces he’s resigning on July 31 Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he wants to spend more time with family but notes he isn’t retiring for good. Catherine McDonald has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7042204/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7042204/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?