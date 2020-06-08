Coronavirus: Lawsuit application filed against Quebec for its handling of the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A lawsuit has been filed against the Quebec government and its public health department for its handling of the novel coronavirus crisis and the measures taken to protect the population.

Four people — including a doctor — as well as the fondation pour la défense des droits et libertés du peuple (FDLP), say they have filed the application. In their filing, the plaintiffs say that confinement measures taken by the province during the health crisis were “unreasonable and unjustifiable.”

Lawyers from the Guy Bertrand law firm wrote that the “extreme measures” failed to protect the population, particularly seniors living in the province’s assisted living facilities, CHSLDs.

They allege these decisions went against the populations’ rights and freedoms and violate the constitution of Quebec.

Their goal is to have declared unconstitutional several articles in the legislation on public health and the ministerial decrees and orders issued during the health crisis, as well as Bill 61, which would give the province powers to fast-track hundreds of infrastructure projects.

According to the plaintiffs, these measures and legislation grant excessive powers to the government and the director of public health during a health crisis.

“We believe that the government of Quebec took extreme measures to fight against COVID-19 as if it was treating an Ebola crisis,” lawyers wrote.

“These measures risk creating a social crisis in Quebec, one far worse than the health crisis caused by the current pandemic.”

–With files from La Presse Canadienne