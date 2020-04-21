Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec federal inmates file application for class-action lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 12:50 pm
An overhead view of the women's prison in Joliette, Que., on June 1, 2005. A federal inmate in Quebec who contracted COVID-19 has filed a class action lawsuit over Correctional Service Canada's handling of the pandemic.
An overhead view of the women's prison in Joliette, Que., on June 1, 2005. A federal inmate in Quebec who contracted COVID-19 has filed a class action lawsuit over Correctional Service Canada's handling of the pandemic. Ryan Remiorz/CP

A federal inmate in Quebec who contracted COVID-19 has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit over Correctional Service Canada’s handling of the pandemic.

The application for a lawsuit for plaintiff Joelle Beaulieu, an inmate at the federal women’s prison in Joliette, Que., was filed at the Montreal Courthouse on Monday.

READ MORE: Inmate with serious health issues to be released amid fears of COVID-19 in prisons

It’s on behalf of all federal inmates in Quebec incarcerated since March 13, and says officials acted too slowly in implementing measures at institutions.

Beaulieu says in a court filing that she believes she’s “Patient Zero” at the institution northeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First federal inmate death reported at B.C. prison as case count climbs

Her action is seeking $100 per day for all federal inmates since the pandemic was declared, and a $500 lump sum for those stricken by COVID-19.

According to Correctional Service Canada’s recent figures, three federal prisons in Quebec have reported cases of COVID-19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
