Crime

Woman seriously injured in early morning assault in Vancouver

By Amy Judd and Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:44 am
Vancouver police can be seen in this file photo.
Vancouver police can be seen in this file photo. Global News

Vancouver police confirm they were on the scene of an early morning assault Monday.

Officers were called to East Georgia Street and Gore Avenue, not far from Main Street and Prior, just before 3:30 a.m.

They found a woman who had to be transported to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Movement for B.C. police to wear body cameras builds steam amid anti-racism protests

No arrests have been reported, but police do not think there is any threat to the public at this time.

Traffic was disrupted in that area as officers worked on the investigation.

