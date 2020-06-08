9 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo as total number of cases reaches 1,174

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced that nine more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the region to 1,174.

None of the new cases were at outbreak settings while two more outbreaks have been declared over since Friday.

The outbreak at Riverbend Retirement Home was declared over on Sunday while the outbreak at Village Manor in St. Jacobs ended on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another 15 people have been cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 950.

2:21 COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons of a flight-free 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons of a flight-free 2020

A total of 109 cases remain active in the area including 15 people who are in area hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reported 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total across Ontario to 30,860.

The provincial death toll has risen to 2,450, as 24 more deaths were reported.

Across the province, 24,492 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 79 per cent of cases.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues