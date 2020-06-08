Menu

Health

9 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo as total number of cases reaches 1,174

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:46 am
A man gets tested at a COVID-19 testing clinic Thursday May 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
A man gets tested at a COVID-19 testing clinic Thursday May 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.

Waterloo Public Health announced that nine more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the region to 1,174.

None of the new cases were at outbreak settings while two more outbreaks have been declared over since Friday.

READ MORE: 243 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 30,860

The outbreak at Riverbend Retirement Home was declared over on Sunday while the outbreak at Village Manor in St. Jacobs ended on Friday.

Another 15 people have been cleared of the virus in Waterloo Region, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 950.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons of a flight-free 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic: Lessons of a flight-free 2020

A total of 109 cases remain active in the area including 15 people who are in area hospitals.

The province reported 243 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total across Ontario to 30,860.

READ MORE: Details on Ontario’s Stage 2 of reopening to be announced Monday

The provincial death toll has risen to 2,450, as 24 more deaths were reported.

Across the province, 24,492 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is 79 per cent of cases.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

