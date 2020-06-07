Southern Manitoba boiling water advisories expected to end Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Several southern Manitoba communities are still under a boil water advisory after a hiccup at the Letellier water treatment plant on Friday night.

The Red River Regional Water Treatment Plant, located in Letellier, Man., is just over an hour south of Winnipeg. It unexpectedly stopped pumping water on Friday night.

“For a few hours, it wasn’t pumping water out which resulted in low pressure for a portion of the distribution system early Saturday morning,” says Greg Archibald, the CEO of Pembina Valley Water Coop.

As a result, boiling water advisories swept the southern part of the province. A plea for residents to boil their water before they consume it was sent out by the communities of Altona, Emerson and Letellier, joined by four other communities.

According to Archibald, residents can expect the water quality to return to normal on Monday, and Tuesday at the latest.

“The outage was very brief, the pressure went down and then it came back up after a few hours. They should follow the request though and boil their water until it’s officially lifted.”

