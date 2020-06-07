Edmonton area, eastern Alberta under rainfall warning Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park were under a rainfall warning by Environment Canada on Sunday, along with a large portion of the province to the east and south of the capital region.

The agency said that a significant amount of rain, “at times heavy,” is expected.

The weather system is expected to continue throughout the day over eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Other areas included in the rainfall warning were Spruce Grove, Leduc, Lloydminster and Red Deer, among others.

Total rainfall from the system is expected to be between 50 and 75 millimetres.

The skies are expected to clear up overnight into early Monday morning for central Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

Edmonton’s rainy skyline on June 7, 2020. Eric Beck / Global News

The agency warned people who live in the affected areas that heavy downpours can lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.