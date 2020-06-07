Menu

Crime

RCMP charge 3 after Mounties shot at in High Prairie

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 3:47 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 3:49 pm
Guns seized by High Prairie RCMP in this investigation: a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a replica handgun.
Guns seized by High Prairie RCMP in this investigation: a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a replica handgun. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP have charged three people after Mounties were shot at in High Prairie on May 31.

Police were responding to a traffic complaint when shots were fired at them at around 2 a.m.

Officers found the abandoned vehicle with firearms inside at the Elk Rodeo Grounds. They believe three suspects fled to JC Park, adding that they were later taken into custody.

No Mounties were injured.

READ MORE: 3 suspects in custody after Mounties shot at in High Prairie

In a news release issued Friday, police identified those charged as:

  1. Courtney Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton. She was charged with nine criminal offences, including six related to firearms, and is scheduled for court on June 15.
  2. Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview. He was charged with eight criminal charges, including six firearms/weapons offences, and is set for court on July 13.
  3. Kenny Manichoose, 32, of Valleyview. He was charged with nine criminal charges including six firearms/weapons offences, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Police said the three were released from custody on conditions.

RCMP seized two guns from the vehicle: a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and a replica handgun.

The investigation into the origin of the guns continues.

