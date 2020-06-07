Northwest Edmonton 7-Eleven employee tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An employee of a 7-Eleven store in northwest Edmonton has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a warning from the company for those who visited the store.

The store at 16703 100 St. N.W. was shut down Saturday “to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location,” according to a 7-Eleven Canada news release.

All store staff are self-isolating with pay.

The company is asking any customers who visited the store between May 23 and June 6 to take the COVID-19 online self-assessment tool.

Alberta Health now allows anyone in the province to be tested for the virus, whether or not they are showing symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the province reported there were 76 active cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton area. Provincially, there are 336 active cases, out of a total of 7,138 confirmed. Officials are not set to update the provincial numbers again until Monday afternoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The 7-Eleven store said it plans to reopen on or before June 20, in consultation with AHS.

The company added that it has taken steps to protect customers and employees at its 636 Canadian stores, including increased hygiene, handwashing and sanitation, as well as sneeze guards and limited customer traffic.

1:29 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO recommends wearing non-medical masks in public Coronavirus outbreak: WHO recommends wearing non-medical masks in public