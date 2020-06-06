Menu

Crime

Taradale shooting, collision under investigation: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 8:04 pm
Police responded to a shooting and collision in northeast Calgary on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Police responded to a shooting and collision in northeast Calgary on Friday, June 5, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are investigating a shooting and crash that happened in Taradale on Friday night, according to a news release issued Saturday.

At 10:15 p.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Tarington Way N.E.

Someone in a silver car had allegedly shot in the direction of a dark BMW car, police said, adding that multiple homes were damaged and no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle drove in the direction of Deerfoot Trail and the BMW left the area.

A bullet hole in a Taradale home in Calgary.
A bullet hole in a Taradale home in Calgary. Global News

Police found the suspect vehicle after it was involved in a single-car collision on the ramp leading to 64 Avenue N.E. from southbound Deerfoot Trail.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said both people inside were arrested on scene.

“Due to the collision, the driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital and the passenger sustained minor injuries,” police said, noting that the male suspects cannot be named until they are formally charged.

READ MORE: Man dies in Eau Claire shooting: Calgary police

Anyone with information about the shooting or BMW should call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

