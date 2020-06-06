Menu

Economy

Drive-in theatres in Manitoba make a comeback during COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 4:49 pm
DRIVE IN MOVIE.
DRIVE IN MOVIE. Frank Whitney / Getty Images

Phase 2 of reopening saw the rebirth of a popular pastime in Manitoba: drive-in movie theatres.

Those who miss going to the movies were able to get their fix on Friday in Morden when Stardust Drive-In screened its first movie last night.

Co-owner of the drive-in, Marlene Nelson, said the movie sold out of 75 online and 25 at-the-gate tickets.

“It’s bittersweet, but we did have to turn some people away last night,” she said.

There are still restrictions in place for movie-goers, which Nelson said required an all hands on deck approach.

The province is still enforcing social distancing, so employees at Stardust worked to make sure vehicles were six feet apart.

Nelson said a popular method of getting comfortable while watching outdoor movies — backing in and opening up your trunk or sitting in your truck bed — is also not allowed.

“It’s not by our choice, but it’s just necessary at this time,” Nelson said.

Movie theatres as we knew them aren’t set to reopen until Phase 3 of the province’s Restoring Safe Services plan, which allegedly won’t be put in place any sooner than June 21.

