Saskatchewan reports 1 new coronavirus case, 3 more recoveries

Saskatchewan reported one new coronavirus case on Friday, raising the overall number of cases in the province to 649.

Health officials also said there were three more recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 611.

The newest case is in the far north, which continues to have the highest number of active cases. Of the 27 active cases in the province, 17 are in the region.

Other regions with active cases are Regina (four), Saskatoon (three), the north (two) and the south (one).

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 11 deaths in the province attributed to COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

97 people are 19 and under

230 people are 20 to 39

198 are 40 to 59

106 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 390 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 143 are travel-related, 79 have no known exposure and 37 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 50,597 tests so far for the virus, up 682 from Thursday.

The RCMP said it received 35 COVID-19-related calls between May 29 and June 4.

The majority — 20 — were mass gathering complaints, police said.

Police said they also received three complaints of people not self-isolating when they were allegedly required to do so and 12 other non-specified complaints.

No charges were laid, police said.

Public and private gatherings in Saskatchewan are currently limited to 10 people under a provincial public health order.

That rises on June 8 to 15 people for an indoor gathering and 30 people for an outdoor gathering.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

