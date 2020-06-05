Kingston Old Navy temporarily closed after being served eviction notice by RioCan

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed for weeks amid the coronavirus crisis, and then opening with limited services in May, the Old Navy in Kingston, Ont., has been closed since June 4 due to a leasing issue.

Global News visited the big box store in the RioCan Centre on Friday, and found the following eviction notice on the door:

The Old Navy at Kingston\’s RioCan Centre has been served an eviction notice for non-payment of rent. Global News

The notice says that Old Navy’s rental tenancy has been terminated for non-payment of rent. The notice also said the locks to the store have been changed.

In a statement, Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy, said the store was slated to reopen Saturday.

“Like many retailers, Gap Inc. was forced to close its North American stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which period we suspended rent payments,” a statement from Gap read.

Gap did not answer when asked how many months of arrears they were in with RioCan, or how much they had to pay to ensure the store’s reopening.

“We remain committed to working directly with our landlords on mutually agreeable solutions and fair rent terms,” Gap said.

RioCan has yet to offer comment, but did say it was working on a statement.

More to come.