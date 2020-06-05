Menu

Health

Quebec sees 50 new deaths as province works to keep coronavirus crisis at bay

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 11:53 am
Updated June 5, 2020 11:55 am
People walk past closed restaurants and bars in Old Montreal Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Montreal. .
People walk past closed restaurants and bars in Old Montreal Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Montreal. . Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus as the province works to keep the crisis as bay.

The province saw 255 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Friday. Quebec has recorded 52,398 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 4,935 deaths recorded to date, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Quebec accounts for more than half of Canada’s fatalities linked to the virus.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline. There are 1,030 people in hospital, a decrease of 46 from Thursday.

Of them, there are 131 people in intensive care.

With files from the Canadian Press

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusQuebec coronavirus casesQuebec coronavirus deaths
