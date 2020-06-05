Menu

Crime

Newmarket break-in suspect entered homeowners’ bedroom while they slept, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 1:07 pm
Police release security video of Newmarket break-in suspect
WATCH ABOVE: York Regional Police have released security video of a suspect wanted after allegedly breaking into a Newmarket home on May 23. Police said 19-year-old Justin Plant of no fixed address is wanted in connection with the incident.

York Regional Police say they’re searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Newmarket home and entered the homeowners’ bedroom as they slept.

Officers said they were called to a residence in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive around 7:45 a.m. on May 23.

Police said they spoke with the homeowners and determined that a suspect broke in earlier in the morning, around 3 a.m.

READ MORE: 16-year-old allegedly high on cannabis nearly collides with York Regional Police cruiser

Investigators said a male suspect entered two unlocked vehicles in the driveway and then forced his way into the home through the front door.

Police allege the man went to the kitchen, took a large knife and tucked it in his pants before proceeding through the house.

The suspect then allegedly entered the homeowners’ bedroom while they slept, stole a cellphone and money. The victims did not wake up and discovered what happened in the morning, police said.

On Friday, police released security video of the suspect in the home and noted that after receiving tips through Crime Stoppers, a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Justin Plant.

Officers said they’re encouraging him to turn himself in and noted that anyone “who aids or assists this suspect” may also face a criminal charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

