Alberta Health confirms COVID-19 case at Lethbridge Correctional Centre

Alberta Health Services confirmed Thursday that an inmate at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It said the positive case was admitted on May 30 and was tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

“The individual was moved into medical isolation upon a positive COVID-19 test result,” AHS said in a statement provided to Global News.

“They did not spend time in the centre’s general population.”

AHS said all new admissions to the correctional facility are being quarantined, one of several steps being taken to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

It added any inmate who develops COVID-19 symptoms while in quarantine is moved to isolation.

Other steps being taken at provincial jails include the temporary suspension of visits, minimized movement when possible, enhanced cleaning procedures and the removal of inmates from food preparation duties.

AHS said Thursday it had completed contact tracing for this particular case, adding there is no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.