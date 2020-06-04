Regina Public Library set to reopen for returns and curbside pickup

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, customers will be able to return books and other materials to four Regina Public Library branch locations.

Then on June 15, customers will be allowed to do curbside pick up.

These locations include the Central Library, George Bothwell Branch at Southland Mall, Sunrise Branch and Sherwood Village Branch.

READ MORE: About 100 Regina Public Library employees laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

“Our community has been telling us they need new books to read and with new safety protocols, we’re happy to serve,” said Sean Quinlan, Chair of the RPL Board of Directors, in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Customers can now walk, ride, or run to these four branches and get those items they’ve been waiting for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even though the buildings will remain closed to the public, pickups will be done outside the branch. As well, book drops at these locations will be unlocked.

According to a release, safety measures will be put in place, including physical distancing and a 72-hour waiting period before staff touch returned materials.

“We have put in place safety protocols such as social distancing and cleaning standards consistent with guidelines developed by Saskatchewan Health Authority and Canadian Urban Libraries Council (CULC),” Quinlan said.

“We are doing all we can to keep everyone safe, and we ask that customers do their part too.”

Pickup and drop-off services will be available Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1:29 Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths