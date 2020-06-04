Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

1 new coronavirus case in Saskatchewan, active cases dip below 5%

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 3:50 pm
A person waits to be tested for the novel coronavirus at a mobile testing clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun, Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A person waits to be tested for the novel coronavirus at a mobile testing clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan reported one new coronavirus case on Thursday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 648.

The new case is in Saskatoon, according to health officials.

Active cases in the province continue to decline after six more recoveries were reported.

Twenty-nine cases remain active in the province, which make up less than five per cent of the province’s total COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Phase 3 restrictions see Saskatchewan restaurants, bars staying closed

In total, 608 people have recovered from the virus, which makes up nearly 94 per cent of all cases.

Below is a breakdown of cases across Saskatchewan:

Story continues below advertisement
  • The far north has 257 cases, 18 of which are active
  • The north has 112 cases, two of which are active
  • Saskatoon has 170 cases, four of which are active
  • Central Saskatchewan has 12 cases, with zero active cases
  • Regina has 80 cases, four of which are active
  • Southern Saskatchewan has 17 cases, one of which is active

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remains steady at two people, both of whom are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 50 cases among health-care workers.

READ MORE: Up to 9,400 coronavirus deaths in Canada by June 15, new modelling suggests

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

  • 96 people are 19 and under
  • 230 people are 20 to 39
  • 198 are 40 to 59
  • 106 people are 60 to 79
  • 18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 389 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 143 are travel-related, 77 have no known exposure and 39 are under investigation by public health.

To date, 11 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Saskatchewan has completed 49,915 tests so far for the virus, up 783 from Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing for COVID-19 is also now available to anyone currently working outside the home, or anyone returning to work as part of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan.

Beginning June 5, testing criteria will be further expanded. Testing will be offered to:

  • Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers
  • Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘encouraging’ new coronavirus modelling data to be released
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘encouraging’ new coronavirus modelling data to be released

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers