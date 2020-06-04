Menu

Crime

Collectible guitars stolen from southeast Calgary home: police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 4:21 pm
Calgary police are investigating a break-and-enter that resulted in 12 collectible guitars being stolen from a southeast home.
Calgary police are looking to the public for tips after a break and enter to a southeast home saw more than $23,000 worth of collectible guitars stolen.

Between May 28 and June 1, police said suspects broke into a home in the 3800 block of 30 Avenue S.E., taking 12 guitars from the residence while the owners were away.

Police are asking for help to recover the stolen items, which include:

  • one white LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP
  • one black LTD Pre-Lawsuit EXP with EMG 81/85 pickups
  • one black LTD Pre-Lawsuit V with black grover turners
  • one LTD JH600 Jeff Hanneman Signature with Floyd Rose, autographed by members of Battlecross
  • one purple LTD Baritone Snakebyte
  • one black Dean ML with over 100 autographs
  • one black Gibson 7-String Explorer
  • one white Gibson ’79 Explorer, with EMG pickups/Sperxel Locking Tuners
  • one white, right-handed, Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster
  • one black, right-handed, Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Standard
  • one Holoflash finish Spector Rex5 Bass
  • one black and white Legacy Rickenbacker 4003

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen guitars is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

