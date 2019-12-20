Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for break-and-enter suspect

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 12:22 pm
Calgary police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in numerous break-and-enters, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. .
Calgary police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in numerous break-and-enters, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. . Calgary Police Service, Courtesy

Calgary police are searching for a woman believed to be involved in several break-and-enters.

On Dec. 4, officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Coverdale Place N.E. after reports of a break-in.

Police said there was nobody home at the time of the incident, but the homeowners found rooms had been rummaged through and jewelry was stolen when they arrived home.

Security footage showed a woman approaching the front door, looking through the windows and knocking on the door, police said. She can then be seen leaving while three men force their way into the home, according to police.

Police said the woman is described as wearing a large white parka with black zippers, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and her face was covered with clothing.

Police believe she is connected to at least six other home B&E incidents.

Calgary police said there was a 51 per cent increase in B&E activity in the city during the first seven months of 2019 compared to the five-year average.

