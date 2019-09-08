Crime
September 8, 2019 9:27 pm

Man wanted on warrants after ‘sexually-motivated’ break and enters in Calgary: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Paul Barrett, 20, is wanted by Calgary police after "sexually-motivated" break and enters happened in the southeast on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Calgary police have issued warrants for a man after he allegedly broke into two homes and confronted two women on Sunday.

Police are calling the incidents, which both happened in the southeast, “sexually-motivated” break and enters.

At 6:30 a.m., a female woke to a man standing over her in bed in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Drive S.E., according to police. The man ran when the woman woke up.

At 12:30 p.m., a woman stepped out of her shower and discovered a man in her home in the 1800 block of 42 Street S.E., police said. The man ran away when the woman confronted him.

Police said an investigation identified the man as Paul Barrett, 20. He is wanted on warrants for breaking and entering with intent.

Barrett is six feet tall and about 145 pounds with a slim build, officers said.

If you know where he is, call the police non-emergency line 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

