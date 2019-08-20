Prisoner convicted of sex crimes against child released in Calgary

Police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who was released in Calgary on Tuesday.

Adrian Lee Ballantyne just finished serving a prison sentence for convictions of sexual interference with a child and failure to comply with a probation order.

The incident in which Ballantyne was charged with sexual interference happened in Edmonton with a girl who was unknown to him, according to the Calgary Police Service.

The 32-year-old has a handful of previous convictions, including assault, robbery, uttering threats and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

Ballantyne is described as six feet tall and 210 pounds with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He has a pockmarked face and multiple tattoos, including a teardrop under his left eye and writing on his neck.

Police said the warning about Ballantyne’s release was issued in the interest of public safety, and that the majority of his crimes have been committed in Alberta.

Ballantyne will be monitored by the CPS’ high-risk offender program.