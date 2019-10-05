Menu

Crime

Calgary police searching for suspect in nearly 20 break and enters

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 12:16 pm
Calgary police are searching for Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, in connection with nearly 20 break and enters.
Calgary police are searching for Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, in connection with nearly 20 break and enters. Supplied: Calgary Police

Following a string of nearly 20 break and enters, Calgary police are pleading with the public for help to find a man suspected in the break-ins.

According to police, the latest break and enter happened on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in Redstone.

Police said the owner of the home confronted the suspect, who wielded a knife, before fleeing the scene in the homeowner’s vehicle.

Harmandeep Sidhu, 18, is believed to be connected to the break and enters, which took place across north and northeast Calgary starting at the beginning of September.

According to police, officers conducted a search warrant on a home on Whitefield Crescent Northeast early Saturday morning.

The search followed four nighttime break and enters in Whitehorn and Coral Springs on Friday.

“It is believed the suspect fled the residence just prior to the execution of the search warrant and then committed the offence in Redstone,” a Calgary police press release said.

Sidhu is wanted on six warrants in connection with the break and enters.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sidhu is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking homeowners to be vigilant about home security and are urging people to ensure their doors and windows are locked.

Homeowners are also urged to avoid confrontation with an intruder in their home if possible, and instead to contact 911.

