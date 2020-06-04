Menu

Canada

Ottawa jail inmates on hunger strike over food quality, lack of sanitary supplies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 1:43 pm
File photo - inside an Ontario jail.
File photo - inside an Ontario jail. (Photo by Peter Power/The Globe and Mail)

OTTAWA – Inmates at an Ottawa jail are on a hunger strike over the conditions at the institution, which they say have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepan Budlakoti says he and 13 other inmates the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre began their strike on Wednesday.

He says they have been served unheated frozen meals, small portions, and substandard Halal and Kosher products.

READ MORE: Guards at Ottawa jail refuse to work over lack of COVID-19 screening protocols

Budlakoti says there is also a lack of access to personal protective gear, antibacterial soap and body wash, magazines and books.

He says inmates will continue their strike until the conditions at the jail change for the better.

A spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of the Solicitor General says she is working on a response to the allegations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
