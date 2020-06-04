Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg installs metal fencing at closed Victoria Beach

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg has closed its popular Victoria Beach until Aug. 31 due to coronavirus concerns.

On Thursday, workers installed metal fencing along the sand to keep everyone off of the beach during the closure.

On Monday, following a 2.5-hour special meeting, in a recorded vote, council unanimously voted to shut down the beach.

Plan for a safe afternoon – washrooms at #VictoriaPark #cobourg are closed. Portable toilets avail near park & at Victoria Hall. Stay cool, sunscreen & hydrate. Practice #physicaldistancing & wear a mask when not possible. Leave items you won't need home. #cobourgblm https://t.co/bZTyOf7u1l — Cobourg Police (@CobourgPolice) June 4, 2020

Councillors also approved a plan to install signage at entry points to the town advising of the closure, including along the 401, which is pending Ministry of Transportation approval.

Cobourg Police Service and bylaw enforcement will continue to have an elevated presence at the beach to ensure all rules are followed.

Chief Paul VandeGraaf told councillors on Monday night that all enforcement is zero tolerance.

Those who jump the fence will be charged with trespassing under the Trespass to Property Act.

The boardwalk and Victoria Park are not impacted by the closure.

Staff will return a report to council on June 22 with any statistics of waterfront-area activities and any other areas of concern that arise due to the beach closure.

The report will also advise the town on how it could reopen the beach with restricted use along with the costing estimates associated with reopening it.

