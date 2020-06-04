Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Personal protective equipment store opens its doors in West Island amid coronavirus pandemic

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 3:24 pm
Pop-up store selling masks, hand sanitizer opens in West Island
A temporary store has popped up in the West Island to sell personal protective and sanitization equipment like masks and disinfectant wipes to Montrealers.

A new retail store specializing in the sale of personal protective equipment (PPE) has opened its doors in Montreal’s West Island.

GLO-MD in Pierrefonds welcomed clients into its pop-up store for the first time Thursday morning.

Situated off St-Jean Boulevard, the store, which sells sanitary and safety equipment, is the first of its kind in Montreal, according to owner Shane Narvey.

“You may find gloves, you may find hand sanitizer but not all of that is in one store,” Narvey said.

“We are trying to fill that void in the market.”

READ MORE: How much protective equipment does Canada really need for COVID-19?

Everything from hand sanitizer in small and large formats, to reusable masks and even medical-grade protective gear is for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Usually selling to commercial stores, the wholesale company decided to set up shop after seeing the demand skyrocket due to the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We had the product on floor, why not open it up to the everyday consumer?” Narvey said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada Goose increasing production of medical gear, reopens more factories

A lineup of customers eager to stock up on the coveted supplies stood outside the new business on opening day.

“It was the shields, as soon as I saw they had them, I came,” shopper Joanne Silverman said.

Silverman, a soon-to-be grandmother, was gearing up on protective equipment for the whole family.

She claims PPE is not readily available for the everyday consumer.

READ MORE: Montreal-based companies ramping up medical supplies to fight COVID-19

“We’re not trying to make our fortune off this,” Narvey said.

With demand so high, prices are actually somewhat reasonable, consumers told Global News.

Reusable masks start at $15 and four-litre jugs of hand sanitizer cost $60.

Story continues below advertisement

Narvey says price gouging is something that he has seen during the crisis, however he claims prices have gone down recently, allowing him to follow suit and sell for less.

The Pierrefonds location is currently the only store that has opened so far.

Narvey said the store will stay open as long as it is profitable.

He says if business is booming, he does plan on opening more locations throughout the island.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesPPEpierrefondsPPE storeglo-MD
Flyers
More weekly flyers