Coronavirus: Canada Goose increasing production of medical gear, reopens more factories

TORONTO – Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is moving to increase its domestic production of personal protective equipment for health-care workers across Canada.

The company, best known for its luxury winter parkas, announced plans last month to start production of medical gear at two Canadian factories.

It now says it will begin to reopen its other Canadian facilities over the next two weeks to bring all eight of its locations into production.

Approximately 150 employees are currently producing equipment in Toronto and Winnipeg. The company says as many as 900 employees will be working when it reaches full capacity.

Canada Goose plans to produce at least 60,000 gowns per week, with plans to deliver up to 1.5 million, at cost.

The company has three manufacturing facilities in Winnipeg and three in the Toronto area as well as operations in Montreal and Boisbriand, Que.

Photo of workers inside a Canada Goose manufacturing facility producing medical gowns for the fight against COVID-19. Canada Goose

Photo of hospital gowns produced by Canada Goose workers at one of its manufacturing facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic. Canada Goose