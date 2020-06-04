High speed chase across Kingston region leads to arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have arrested a 31-year-old driver after a high-speed chase with OPP in the Kingston, Ont., region Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., OPP say a sedan was stolen from a home in Lyndhurst. OPP then received complaints about a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 401 in Kingston.

OPP then saw a vehicle speeding on the highway through Loyalist Township. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the sedan kept driving, according to police.

As the sedan sped through Napanee, two police cruisers tried to stop the car, but the attempts were unsuccessful. The sedan was minorly damaged during the effort, police say.

The sedan then lost control and crashed into a ditch near the Belleville and Tyendinga Township border.

The driver allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area north of the highway.

OPP say they used police dogs to track the man, who was hiding in an outbuilding on a neighbouring property.

Jack David Bradley was arrested at the scene and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, driving while prohibited and breach of a probation order.