Kingston, Ont., man charged following rural high-speed chase

A Kingston man was eventually arrested and is facing charges after OPP say he fled from police down Highway 7 from Perth to the Marmora, Ont., area.

According to OPP, the chase began around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when police were alerted to a vehicle “driving dangerously” on Highway 7 in the Perth area.

Lanark OPP tried to stop the vehicle, which police say was travelling through the town at 150 kilometres per hour in an 80-km/h zone. Police did not follow the vehicle out of concern for public safety.

Central Hastings OPP were alerted to the speeding car. Then, around 8:40 p.m., police were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 7 using a tire deflation device. OPP have not made it clear where the vehicle was stopped and have yet to respond to a request for clarification.

The driver then allegedly ran out of the vehicle but was tracked by an OPP canine unit.

Benn Trecartin, 22, of Kingston, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under a suspension.

He was also charged with two counts of racing a motor vehicle under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.