Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP officer charged with historic sexual assault involving minor

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 10:56 am
Updated June 4, 2020 10:58 am
An OPP officer is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident near Hawkesbury in 2013, police say.
An OPP officer is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident near Hawkesbury in 2013, police say. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 19-year member of the Ontario Provincial Police is now facing charges following a reported sexual assault.

Police say the sexual assault took place in 2013 in the Hawkesbury area.

READ MORE: OPP sergeant charged with 5 counts of sexual assault, breach of trust

The complaint was received in January 2020, and on June 30, the officer was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.

OPP are not releasing the name of the officer in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

OPP would not release any other details about the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOPP officer chargedOPP sexual assaultsexual assault minorPolice Chargedminor sexual assaultOPP chargedOPP sex assaultpolice charged sexual assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers