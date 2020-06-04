OPP officer charged with historic sexual assault involving minor

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year member of the Ontario Provincial Police is now facing charges following a reported sexual assault.

Police say the sexual assault took place in 2013 in the Hawkesbury area.

The complaint was received in January 2020, and on June 30, the officer was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.

OPP are not releasing the name of the officer in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

OPP would not release any other details about the investigation.

