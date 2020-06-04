New Brunswick records first COVID-19-related death

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has recorded the first COVID-19 death in the province.

The death is linked to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5, the region of Campbellton, N.B.

The cluster has been traced back to a Campbellton doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

Bruce McFarlane, a spokesperson for the health department, confirmed the death in an email to Global News on Thursday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will address the death at a COVID-19 update scheduled for 2:30 p.m. AT on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the province was reporting 15 active cases in Zone 5. Thursday’s numbers have yet to be provided by the province.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard told Global News on Wednesday that three staff members and five residents at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville, N.B., have tested positive.

The cases are all in the 18-bed Alzheimer’s or advanced dementia wing, according to the facility’s director.