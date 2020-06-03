Canada’s daily coronavirus case numbers drop to 675 as death toll surpasses 100

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported an increase of 675 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the country continues its apparent downward trend in new case numbers this week.

The last time the country’s daily increase was in the 600s was on March 25, according to a Global News tally.

The period of time between mid- to late-March marked the beginning of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, with thousands of new cases reported daily continuing as the norm in the country from April to May.

The low amount of reported cases followed yet another grim uptick, however, as deaths linked to the virus had clocked in at over the 100 mark today.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 103 new coronavirus deaths were reported on Wednesday, following just 31 and 69 deaths reported on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

3:59 George Floyd protests: How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic George Floyd protests: How to stay safe while demonstrating during the coronavirus pandemic

Total cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada now number at 93,074 while today’s deaths bring the country’s toll to 7,498.

Ontario and Quebec continued to report the highest amounts of cases and deaths in the country.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario, which reported 338 new cases on Wednesday, has since surpassed Quebec in newly reported infections.

Story continues below advertisement

On the other hand, Quebec — which remains the epicentre of the country’s COVID-19 pandemic — reported 81 deaths out of the total 103 that were announced today. Ontario added 19 to that figure.

Several other provinces announced additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as well.

British Columbia added another 22 cases to its provincial total, whereas Alberta announced 19 new infections.

1:10 Coronavirus outbreak: Expanded requirements for face coverings for transportation system workers Coronavirus outbreak: Expanded requirements for face coverings for transportation system workers

The other provinces with new infections all numbered in the single-digits, however, with Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Nova Scotia announcing just one new case of the coronavirus each.

New Brunswick reported an increase of just two.

More to come…