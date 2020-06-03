Yarmouth, N.S., YMCA shutting down after 162 years of operation: ‘A very sad day’

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA in Yarmouth, N.S., a cornerstone of the community’s downtown, has announced it will not reopen next week.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said the YMCA’s doors will close permanently after 162 years in operation.

“This is a very sad day for the entire region,” Mood said.

“In a time when we are all dealing with the many challenges thrown at us by COVID-19, this news just adds to the pain we’ve had to endure as a community.”

Mood said the YMCA came to the municipal units seeking extra funding prior to the pandemic and the town was willing to help.

However, she said it’s “impossible” to model for a pandemic and COVID-19 left the YMCA in a “terrible position.”

“The overwhelming losses due to COVID-19 combined with past losses, forecasts of reduced membership, and the millions it will take to bring the building up to spec left the YMCA with no other alternative but to close their doors,” she said.

The YMCA has served a crucial role as a community hub for all of Yarmouth County.

“It’s built character and confidence and leaders. And it has done so with grace and a caring for all in the community, especially those most vulnerable,” Mood said.

In a statement on its Facebook, the YMCA encouraged residents to continue to use ymcahome.ca to stay active, engaged and healthy.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all our staff and volunteers, thank you for the support of the YMCA of Yarmouth over its 162 years in operation,” the statement reads.

Mood said the closure cuts deeply on a personal level.

“I spent my childhood there as so very many of us did. Y Camp was my first job,” she said. “All three of my children were Whitecaps swim team members.

“It’s been a fixture serving children and families for going on two centuries and it feels like we are losing a family member.”

