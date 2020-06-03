Local Winnipeg entertainment industry takes big blow due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

In March, when COVID-19 shutdown orders were implemented across the country, work stopped for for many people in the entertainment industry.

“We were touring in the states and performing and going coast to coast to coast with the show,” International Illusionist Brian Glow recalls.

“We were on our way to do a tour in Alaska and Nunavut, and suddenly every single solitary show was cancelled.

“Thirty-nine shows were cancelled. They say postponed. We’ll see what happens.”

Musicians in the province are also feeling the strain, not knowing when they’ll be able to perform again.

“I’ve been doing this band for 25 years,” singer Dean Hunter said. “I haven’t had this long a layoff for all those 25 years. The first couple weeks it wasn’t too bad, but now it’s taking its toll.”

As other restrictions are lifted in the province, including the opening of bars and restaurants, the future is still uncertain for entertainers. Most say they’re expecting work to look much different.

“It’s going to start off very small,” said Glow.

“Probably one-man shows, two- and three-person shows, as opposed to doing big concerts with 22 people, with people appearing and disappearing, exploding in mid-air. Its just not going to happen, not for a very long time.”

As uncertainty surrounds the future of the entertainment industry, artists are showing solidarity and resilience.

“Keep your fingers crossed, and hopefully we can get back at ‘er,” said Hunter.

“I just say to my brothers and sisters out there, this too will pass. We’ll get over [it] and we’ll get back to doing what we love doing.”