Closed Glenora washrooms force some people to find other places to go

It’s an unpleasant consequence of the coronavirus health crisis. Users of the Glenora Ferry in Prince Edward County, Ont., don’t have access to washrooms on the docks and have been finding other places to relieve themselves.

The bathroom facilities on the docks have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s left at least one local resident frustrated.

Todd Schick lives on Trillium Lane about a kilometre from the Adolphustown side ferry dock and washroom facility. He says he had the misfortune of witnessing several incidents of people relieving themselves on his street.

“There was a girl here, another girl over here in the brushes and they were all embarrassed and they weren’t passing the red face test. And I came up to the guy who was in the car and I said, ‘girls looking for a place to go?’ He said ‘yeah.’ He was kind of embarrassed.”

Schick says it is an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.

“I’m not blaming the public — they have to have a place to go.” Tweet This

Schick says he’s contacted the Ontario premier’s office as well as the area’s health unit.

“Those facilities at the Glenora Ferry are good washroom facilities, they’ve got hand washing facilities.”

He believes the situation is a problem of conflicting messaging from authorities.

“[Kingston Frontenac health unit] said ‘Gee, I’m not sure whether or not that should be closed.’ This is Transport Canada and the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario — I think the two are butting heads.”

Global News contacted the Ministry of Transportation, it’s response — the washrooms will reopen in the next few days clean and ready to go with coronavirus safety protocols in place.