Man flies into rage after drive-thru forgets mustard on his burger, B.C. RCMP say

West Shore RCMP is searching for a man accused of flying into a violent rage when his drive-thru burger was prepared without mustard.

According to police, it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant at 1800 Island Hwy. in the Victoria suburb of Colwood.

Police allege the man exited his vehicle and began violently smashing on the drive-thru window’s plexiglass barrier — eventually ripping it from its frame — because staff had forgotten to add the condiment to his burger.

“Before leaving, the suspect threw the plexiglass barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar in a media release.

“Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter however police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance.”

The man is described as Caucasian and in his mid-50s with a medium build. He is bald, with a reddish-brown beard and was wearing jeans and a plaid overcoat.

Police say he was driving a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.